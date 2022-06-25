Watch: Salman Khan has an EPIC reaction after Sara Ali Khan calls him ‘uncle’

Photo by ANI

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) witnessed the presence of the biggest stars from Bollywood who entertained the audience at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

It showcased a grand celebration of Indian cinema's finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world. And to make the awards night interesting, superstar Salman Khan was roped in to host the star-studded affair.

The awards ceremony, which will be aired soon, had its promo shared by Colors TV on Friday. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was one of the performers at the event, joined Salman on stage seeking help to endorse a brand, and addressed him as “uncle.”

Following this, Salman says, “Aapki picture gayi (you just lost a film)." Sara then goes on to ask, "Meri picture kyun gayi? (Why did I lose a film)" to which Khan responds, “Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (You called me uncle in front of everyone)."

Watch the video below.

In an earlier statement, Salman had said, "I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally."

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal bagged the trophy of 'Best Actor (Male)' for his period piece 'Sardam Udham', direct by Shoojit Sircar. On the other hand, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon bagged the trophy of 'Best Actor (Female)' for her film 'Mimi'.

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Shershaah’, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra bagged the maximum awards at IIFA 2022, including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi getting awarded for Best Picture Category, Vishnuvaradhan bagged the trophy for Best Direction Category, Jaani for Music Direction, Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal for Playback singer category.