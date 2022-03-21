Watch 'Runway 34' Trailer: Ajay Devgn takes you on a thrilling ride

The highly-anticipated and one of the most stylized films of Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 promises to take you on an edge-of-the-seat journey this Eid. Known for his versatility and cinema-acumen, Ajay Devgn is set to give you three times the usual dose of entertainment in his multiple avatars as actor, director and producer.

Inspired by true incidents, “Runway 34” revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

With the thrill of the unknown in the sky, this film showcases Ajay locking horns with the legend of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan; whom he has directed for the first time. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, as a co-pilot, in a never-seen-before role.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Watch out for Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:32 PM IST