Watch: Rohit Saraf shares fun BTS video from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' sets

Rohit also has 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Mismatched' season 2 in the pipeline.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
Ever since 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has been announced, Rohit Saraf fans have flooded the internet with excitement. Adding to that, the actor, on Monday, took to his social media to post a fun video from the sets of the film in Dehradun.

He wrote, “I believe in love 😍🥭 #IshqVishqRebound”, as the post’s caption as the video saw him try and pluck out a few raw mangoes from the mango tree on the set.

After plucking the raw mangoes, they were cut and served with some salt and chilli powder, in typical Indian style, for the entire cast and crew.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will star him alongside Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Nail Grewal. A Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial, the film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

Meanwhile, Rohit also has other exciting projects like 'Mismatched' season 2 and 'Vikram Vedha' on the horizon.

