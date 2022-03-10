Watch: Rashmika Mandanna launches her YouTube channel, answers interesting questions about herself in first video

Actress Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a great social media presence across all channels be it Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and now the actress has launched her own YouTube channel today.

To kick start her Youtube journey Rashmika answered several interesting questions about herself on why she loves traveling, why she loves acting and why she loves dancing.

Check out the video here -

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most followed celebrities on social media and is a force to reckon with even before her Bollywood debut.

The actress enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram. She is truly termed unstoppable and the next big thing in Bollywood.

Rashmika has some big releases coming up like 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In 'Goodbye' she will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:30 PM IST