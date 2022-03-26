Watch: Ranveer Singh takes off on a joyride at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations has launched yet another viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

The mesmerizing video follows Ranveer on an electrifying journey throughout Yas Island, showcasing the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm welcome.

An epic visual treat, the campaign draws the audience into Ranveer’s action-packed holiday to Yas Island as he visits the destination’s most iconic landmarks. It follows Ranveer from interacting with Batman at Warner Bros. World, Abu Dhabi, to chasing waves at Yas Waterworld, to riding the fastest rollercoster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The campaign is styled in the format of music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, summersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island said, “We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with him enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy."

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have."

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:33 PM IST