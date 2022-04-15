Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recreates 'DDLJ' moment, lifts bride Alia Bhatt in his arms

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday tied the knot in what looked like a truly fairytale wedding.

Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms as the duo made their first media appearance as husband and wife post their nuptials.

The couple was dressed in white and gold shimmery attire from ace fashion designer Sabyasachi's collection.

A few minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia shared her official wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram handle writing, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Advertisement

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a kiss in first official pics as husband and wife

The wedding was an intimate affair held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:42 AM IST