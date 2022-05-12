Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh ace Ganesh Acharya's 'Dehati Disco Challenge'

Since the announcement of the Dehati Disco Challenge, Bollywood has been on a roll. After Vicky Kaushal making a fun reel to showcase the trending dance steps of the title track, now Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor too hopped on this challenge and extended their support to Ganesh Acharya’s upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have surely added more spark to the song with their amazing moves.

Sharing Ranbir's video, Ganesh wrote, "Thank you #RanbirKapoor tumhare andaz me baat hi kuch aur hai. Dhamaal macha diya!!!"

Ganesh also wished Ranveer Singh good luck for his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. "Love you too @ranveersingh... Sukhriya itna pyaar aur support ke liye. All the very best for #JayeshbhaiJordaar," he wrote.

'Dehati Disco' stars Ganesh Acharya and 'Super Dance-Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma. It is directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.

It is set to release in cinemas on 27th May, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:34 PM IST