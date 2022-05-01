Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu trying 'Laal Singh Chaddha's feather challenge is the cutest video on internet today

After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the latest stars to try 'Laal Singh Chaddha's feather challenge is none other than the favourite mom-son duo, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu joined the bandwagon with her son while at dinner, and the two attempting to blow out the feathers is the cutest thing on the internet today.

While Neetu manages to somehow succeed, Ranbir can be seen trying hard but miserably failing at it, leaving even his mommy dearest in splits.

"At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter," Neetu captioned the video.

The makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' launched the feather challenge a few days back. In the challenge, one has to blow the feathers away and earn points in a given time.

A day ago, the leads of the film, Aamir and Kareena too took up the challenge and were seen being all goofy, trying to blow the feathers away.

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is touted to be Aamir's labour of love, is all set to hit the cinema halls on August 11.

The film is an Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead.

Besides Aamir and Bebo, the film also stars Mona Singh and south actor Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles.

