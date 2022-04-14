Watch: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt send snacks for media waiting outside Vastu, fans call their gesture 'thoughtful'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the hearts of the netizens once again on Thursday as they sent snacks for the paparazzi and media personnel waiting outside their house to cover the wedding.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, members from the couple's management team can be seen distributing boxes of snacks among all the mediapersons waiting outside Vastu, the residential complex where the nuptials are taking place.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia were set to tie the knot today around 3 pm. The baraat procession of the Kapoors arrived at Vastu from their ancestral Krishna Raj bungalow in Pali Hill, where the couple is set to reside post marriage.

No official confirmation has been received yet about whether the lovebirds have officially been declared man and wife.

Advertisement

Ranbir and Alia chose to tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Among those who marked their presence were Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

The couple is also set to make their first official appearance as newlyweds at 7 pm, as per Alia's security official.

ALSO READ Ranbir Kapoor to finally join social media post wedding with Alia Bhatt: Report

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST