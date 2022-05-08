Watch: Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan perform Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's ZigZag step with Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Amid the film promotions, the actor headed to Dubai along with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United. And it seems like the fever of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is everywhere.

In an adorable video shared by a fan club, Ranbir can be seen talking about Kartik's upcoming film. He then does the ZigZag step with Abhishek.

Fans are loving the vibe that Kartik and Ranbir can be seen sharing in the video.

Kartik also took to his social media today and shared a video in which Ranbir and Abhishek can be seen doing the signature step of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track together.

Both Ranbir and Kartik are huge football buffs and are often seen practicing together on weekends.

While Kartik is gearing for the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ranbir has the audience waiting for 'Brahmastra'. On the other hand, Abhishek is filming for the third installment of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 04:42 PM IST