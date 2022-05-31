 
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' trailer to release on THIS date

'Brahmastra' is set to release on September 9.

Updated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' finally got a release date.

On Tuesday, the makers of 'Brahmastra' dropped a video, announcing the release date of the film's trailer.

The video gave the audience a glimpse into the various characters in the film, including that of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

The video runs high on emotions, thrill, impressive visuals, and much more.

The trailer of 'Brahmastra' will be out on June 15.

Earlier today, Ranbir and Ayan, along with SS Rajamouli, visited Visakhapatnam to make the trailer date announcement.

The trio received a grand welcome as fans put mammoth garlands around them with the help of cranes.

Ranbir greeted his fans and even waved at them from his car as they followed him to the venue.

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is touted to be Ayan, Ranbir and Alia's labour of love and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

