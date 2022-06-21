Watch Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's film is all about drama and emotions

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Raksha Bandhan' officially released the trailer of the film on Tuesday.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the comedy-drama is all set to hit the big screens on August 11.

'Raksha Bandhan' is set against the backdrop of middle-class life at Chandni Chowk. The nearly three-minute-long trailer shows a story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds brothers and sisters.

Akshay's character wants his four sisters to get married before him. However, given the circumstances, he finds himself in a difficult situation, where he could lose his girlfriend, played by Bhumi, forever.

The film also reflects upon the problem of dowry in the society that they live in.

Check out the trailer here:

During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Akshay said, "Filming Raksha Bandhan was like coming back home. I grew up in Chandni Chowk, I still have a house here and my relatives whom I visit. We didn't realise when we made the film. We just had fun on sets and had lots of food, and the film just kept happening along with all of this."

Bhumi added, "I took up this film mainly because it's primarily about sibling relationship and not a love story as usual. Akshay and Aanand L Rai are my favourites and I would love for people to watch it with their siblings."

Speaking about the trailer, Aanand L Rai said, "With Raksha Bandhan, we had the vision of keeping the loving bond between siblings the focal point of the film. The trailer of the film has captured the essence of this emotion. We look forward to you joining us on 11th August in the theatres to watch the film."

Talking about the film, Shariq Patel, CBO - ZEE Studios said, "Raksha Bandhan for us at Zee Studios is not just a film it’s an emotion. As a film it ticks all the boxes that ZEE as a brand stands for and we are confident of this trailer and the film touching everyone’s hearts.”

This is the second time Akshay will be working with director Aanand L Rai after 'Atrangi Re'. The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles.

'Raksha Bandhan' is going to be Akshay Kumar's third release in the year 2022 after 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj.'