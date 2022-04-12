Watch Video: Rakhi Sawant's friends gift her a swanky car worth nearly Rs 55 lakh

Actress-dancer and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rakhi Sawant has received an expensive gift from her friends.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rakhi shared a video and revealed that she has received a new red swanky car. She also gave a glimpse of their celebration.

Rakhi also cut a cake with the BMW logo on it and fed it to her friends. "My new car gifted by my ❤️," she captioned the video. The car is worth nearly Rs 55 lakh.

Check out the video here:

Moments after she shared the video, fans congratulated her in the comments section. Actress and her 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Kashmera Shah also commented, "Congratulations."

Last year, Rakhi had received a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs Rs 1,49,998, from a fan.

Rakhi was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'. She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:00 PM IST