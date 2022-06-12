Watch: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she accuses ex-husband Ritesh of hacking her social media accounts, files complaint

Actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rakhi Sawant has accused her ex-husband Ritesh of hacking her social media accounts.

According to several media reports, Rakhi has filed a police complaint. In some viral videos, Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably as she reached Oshiwara police station. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Adil Khan.

The 'Main Hoon Na' actress said that Ritesh is jealous of her new boyfriend and therefore seeks revenge.

According to ETimes, Rakhi told the mediapersons that Ritesh is troubling her and has hacked her Instagram, Facebook, and Gmail accounts. She accussed him of adding his number and name in all her social media accounts.

Rakhi also added that when they were together, he was handling her social media accounts and after they separated she did not change the passwords.

Rakhi is quite active on social media and has nearly 6.4 million followers on Instagram. She often shares and videos to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life.

On the work front, Rakhi was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'. She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant.