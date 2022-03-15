Watch: Raj Kundra covers his entire face at a movie theatre, netizens say 'muh dikhaane layak nhi bacha'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra, who served 60 days in jail over his alleged involvement in a porn-related case, was recently spotted at an outing with his family.

Raj joined sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat for a movie night. Also present was his mother-in-law Sunanda Shetty.

However, it was his outfit for the night that grabbed eyeballs. In a video surfaced online, Raj can be seen covering his entire face with a hoodie. His sartorial choice is now a talking subject for social media trolls.

One user wrote, “When "muh dikhaane layak nhi bacha" turns into an outfit.”

“Ye to muh dikhane ke layak nahi raha,” added another.

A user commented, “Asie kaam karte hi q ho jo muh chupna pade.”

In a statement Raj had said earlier, "I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt."

"The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media, and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain, violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," he said.

He further said that the trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. "To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued "media trial"," he added.

The alleged scam came to light last year when the Malad police raided a bungalow at Madh Island where porn films were reportedly being shot leading to the arrest of the film-makers, the actors, and the technical staff.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:49 PM IST