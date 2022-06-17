Watch: R Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' launches the making video of its music album at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati

All eyes are on R Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. The film has been one of the most talked projects across the globe ever since its inception.

The biographical drama, based on the life of ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, became one of the most talked-about films at the Cannes Film Festival. Even during the promotions in the US, it made its presence felt with the world's largest billboard at Times Square beaming its trailer and the city of Stafford declaring 3rd June as Nambi Narayanan day.

And looks like team Rocketry is keeping the momentum on all the euphoria going strong with an auspicious start in India. Today, actor-turned-filmmaker R Madhavan launched the making of the film's music along with the devotional track Shri Venkatesa Suprabatham, at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

The new rendition of the devotional track h has been arranged and produced by Divakar Subramaniam. The songs of the film are composed by Billy Dawson and Nate Cornell who are famous international country musicians from Nashville, Tennessee.

The background score has been composed by Sam CS.The making a video of the music takes you through the journey of the songs through various stages and R Madhavan's philosophy behind recomposing the song to suit the film.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 1, 2022. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.