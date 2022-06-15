Watch: R Madhavan shares making of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' video

One of the most awaited biographical dramas of the year, R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has been placing India on the global map of cinema even before its release.

Giving a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, the makers of the film released a video of the making of the film. This has further piqued the interest of fans who are anticipating the biographical drama with much eagerness.

With less than a month to go for the film to hit screens worldwide, the wait is thick in the air and the countdown has begun. Adding to all the euphoria surrounding the film, R Madhavan took to his social media handle to put out the making of the film.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all.

The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 1, 2022. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.