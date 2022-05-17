Watch: R Madhavan gives a glimpse of his grand hotel room ahead of Cannes 2022 red carpet appearance

Actor R Madhavan has arrived in France and he is super excited to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Ahead of marking his appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a video from his hotel room in French Reviere and showed off the scenic view from his window.

Madhavan's room had several windows and in the video shared by the actor, a windchime was seen. Several palm trees were also seen along the roads near the hotel.

"Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect," he captioned the post.

Cannes 2022 is extremely special for Madhavan as his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is scheduled to premiere at the gala.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 05:43 PM IST