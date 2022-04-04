Watch: Proud bua Ekta Kapoor gives a glimpse of her nephew Laksshya Kapoor's adorable dance performance

Content czarina Ekta R Kapoor, who is a true-at-heart kind of person, has always given mindful and soulful entertainment to the audience.

The producer recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable video of her nephew Laksshya Kapoor.

In the video, Laksshya can be seen performing a cute dance, and Ekta was seen cheered up looking at his performance.

In the caption, Ekta wrote, "Love u laqu! U killed it on stage !!!! Proud buaaaaaa @tusshark89 ! Do not miss dad fanboying laqu."

Moments after she shared the video, several celebrities flooded the comments section with praises for Laksshya.

"Omgggg such a star," wrote Krystle D'souza. Divya Agarwal and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani called him 'cute' and Neelam Kothari dropped a few heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta has wrapped her film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Her ongoing television show 'Naagin 6', starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles, is being loved by the audience.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:36 PM IST