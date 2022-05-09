Watch 'Prithviraj' Trailer: Akshay Kumar portrays the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' shared its first official trailer on Monday.

Watch the trailer below:

The film is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Debutante Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita and is marking her debut with the movie.

The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, produced by Yash Raj Films, and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

