Watch: Prateik Babbar shares clip from 'Cobalt Blue' with mom Smita Patil's picture; calls film 'precious'

Prateik Babbar is winning hearts from all corners of the nation for his impressive performance in 'Cobalt Blue'. A challenging narrative playing with many nuances, the drama features the actor in a new light.

Amid all the buzz, Prateik took to his social media handle and remembered his mother Smita Patil, by sharing a clip from his recently released film. 'Cobalt Blue', streaming on Netflix, features the picture of the legendary actress in one scene with the young actor.

Prateik Babbar wrote, "I've said it before and ill say it over and over again.. this film is extremely precious for so many reasons.. 💙but the most precious reason being.. - this is the first time (and hopefully not the last) my gorgeous mother and i will ever be seen in the same frame together.. even if it's just her photograph.. this particular scene & film will always empower me in ways i cannot articulate.. set in the mid 90's my character that of a mysterious paying guest happens to be a fan of the great smita patil.. what a time to be alive! 💙 if heartbreak had a name..."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Prateik is riding high and grateful for the critical reception for his performance in 'Cobalt Blue'. He is also busy with 'Hiccups & Hookup' season 2, 'Four More Shots Please!' new season, Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown', and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:59 PM IST