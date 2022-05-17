Watch: Pooja Hegde gets a sweet surprise from fans ahead of her Cannes debut

Actress Pooja Hegde will be making her debut at the annual Cannes Film Festival this year while also representing the country.

The 'Radhe Shyam' actress took off to France on Monday and just before entering the airport, she got a rather sweet surprise from her fans, who are equally excited for her Cannes debut.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, a bunch of fans can be seen waiting at the airport for Pooja with a poster reading, "Heartfelt congratulations and all the best, Pooja Hegde, representing India at Cannes Film Festival 2022."

They also presented her with a bouquet and wished her luck for her Cannes debut.

The actress was visibly surprised and overwhelmed on seeing the gesture from her fans. She can be heard exclaiming "Oh my God!" in disbelief as she hugged them and clicked pictures with them.

Watch the video here:

Pooja will be attending the festival on the May 17-18 and she will be present at the after-party that hosts some of the most celebrated actors worldwide.

"Cannes represents a unique celebration of those barriers being removed - through the coming together of film, culture and fashion. The opportunity to be attending and representing India is one I will always cherish, and hope to continue to do so for the rest of my life," she had said before leaving for the event.

On the work front, Pooja is gearing up to shoot for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan and dive into the promotional spree for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. She also has 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu on her slate.

