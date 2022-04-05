Watch: 'Operation Romeo's new track 'Abhi Abhi' sung by Neeti Mohan will make you fall in love

With its recent trailer, 'Operation Romeo' has become quite the talk of the town. Produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment, the film features compelling performances by Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar and Kishor Kadam.

Now, the makers have upped the ante on the anticipation surrounding the film by launching a new song from the film’s album, 'Abhi Abhi'.

The song, sung by Neeti Mohan, has been composed by MM Kreem with the track’s soul-stirring lyrics being penned by Manoj Muntashir.

'Abhi Abhi' is a romantic number featuring Vedika Pinto and Sidhant Gupta. With this love song, the fresh on-screen pair has been put on display for fans. The chemistry reminds you of what it feels like to be in the early throes of love.

Speaking about 'Abhi Abhi', presenter Neeraj Pandey says, "Our association with Kreem sir has happened after a brief interval and it’s always a pleasure and privilege to collaborate with him. His compositions capture the different moods and emotions in the movie beautifully. The song is aptly complemented by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and sung by Neeti Mohan. I am sure the song will hit the right notes with our audiences."

Speaking about the song, singer Neeti Mohan said, “Abhi Abhi is a song that will steal your heart and will make you feel all the warm fuzziness that comes with love. I love that it's a combination of a new age and old school melody. With MM Sir it's always a nice experience to sing a song that is a blend of both. It doesn't get better than Manoj Muntashir when it comes to writing something emotional! The song has come out beautifully. I am certain a lot of fans will relate to the emotion behind the song."

'Operation Romeo' is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Ishq: Not A Love Story' and delves into the issue of moral policing. Directed by Shashant Shah, it will release in cinemas on April 22, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:09 PM IST