Watch 'Operation Romeo' Trailer: Neeraj Pandey's Hindi remake of Malayalam film to release on April 22, 2022

A Friday Filmworks & Reliance Entertainment production, ‘Operation Romeo’ is Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s sixth film with Reliance Entertainment, following ground-breaking hits like ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Rustom’ and ‘Naam Shabana’

Filmmakers Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment launched the trailer of their new film ‘Operation Romeo’ last evening.

The Hindi adaptation of the runaway Malayalam hit, ‘Ishq: Not A Love Story, is an incredibly intense love story aimed at the youth of India. The film is directed by Shashant Shah.

‘Operation Romeo’ encapsulates the apprehension and fears faced by young couples all over the country, due to the menace caused by moral policing.

Coincidentally, the film is inspired by a true incident that occurred in the life of the original filmmaker Anuraj Manohar, and this inspired him to make ‘Ishq’, a film that captured the attention of every young individual who has been a victim of moral policing.

The Hindi adaptation, backed by phenomenal filmmakers, makes ‘Operation Romeo', one of the most ‘watch-out-for’ movies of 2022.

Hailed as an institution in Indian cinema, Neeraj Pandey is one of the producers of the film. He has earlier bowled the audiences over with films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ along with the critically acclaimed highly successful thriller series, 'Special Ops’.

Director Shashant Shah said, "As a filmmaker, I could not have asked for a better narrative than Operation Romeo. I had the best time bringing the challenging vision alive on celluloid with the stellar cast. I am really looking forward to its release! See you all in cinemas on 22nd April."

“At Friday Filmworks, we have been committed to telling good stories and delivering compelling content that cuts across geographies and audiences. Operation Romeo is a film that has a strong topicality which will resonate with majority of the young adults. This unique drama thriller based on a true event is a story which deserves to be told to all generations globally!” said Neeraj Pandey.

Producer Shital Bhatia further added, “It’s always amazing to work with our long-term partner Reliance Entertainment. Through ‘Operation Romeo’ we wanted to kick-start our journey of theatrical releases and bring to the fore an issue everybody can relate to. I hope the work put behind it by our director Shashant Shah is loved by the audience. Our young debutants Sidhant and Vedika have delivered excellent performances along with the unparalleled Sharad Kelkar, Kishor Kadam, and Bhumika Chawla. It is our strong belief that this film will resonate with the youth of India.”

Sameer Chopra, Reliance Entertainment, says,"The Hindi adaptation of ‘Ishq: Not A Love Story’ has been a very exciting project for all of us. It’s one of those rare films that keeps you on the edge of the seat and drives home a strong message at the same time. And as always, with the creative genius of Neeraj and Shital, ‘Operation Romeo’ is poised to reach great levels.”

Reliance Entertainment & Neeraj Pandey Present A Friday Filmworks Production OPERATION ROMEO, produced by Shital Bhatia & Reliance Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah, Operation Romeo will release in cinemas on 22nd April 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:17 AM IST