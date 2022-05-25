Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha injured amid 'Janhit Mein Jaari' promotions

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', has injured herself.

According to a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, the actress can be seen coming out of her car as she stepped out for promoting the film.

She was spotted by the paparazzi, walking with the help of her team and guards. However, the extent of her injury remains unknown.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress wore a green jumpsuit and tied her hair. Nushrratt did not pose for the shutterbugs.

Moments after the video was shared, concerned fans asked in the comments section, "What has happened to her?" Several others wrote, "Get well soon."

Check out the video here:

Nushrratt's career graph has been on the rise as she has always given several notable performances.

From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to 'Chhorii', she has proved her acting abilities over the years. She is now all set to entertain her fans in her next project 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. The film is set to release in theatres on June 10.

It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. In the film, Nushrratt essays the role of a condom sales executive.