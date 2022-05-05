Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls who slammed her for endorsing condom use in 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which marks the actress's second solo lead post 'Chhorii'.

On Thursday, the actress took to her social media, hitting back at the trolls who slammed her for endorsing the use of condoms in the latest posters of the film.

The actress took to her social media, sharing a video in which she issues a 'Janhit Mein Jaari' - of all the distasteful comments by trolls.

In the video, she shared screenshots of the distasteful and mean comments. In the caption, she wrote, "#JanhitMeinJaari.

Check out the video here:

'Janhit Mein Jaari' revolves around a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back against her family and the neighbourhood.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 10.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:28 PM IST