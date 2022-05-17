Watch 'Nikamma' Trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani packs punches, Shilpa Shetty turns superwoman in this action entertainer

The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Nikamma', starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, is finally out.

A Sabbir Khan directorial, 'Nikamma', is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Abhimanyu in a fierce and full of action avatar.

The internet sensation, Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing, will be making her big screen debut with 'Nikamma'. The on-screen chemistry of Abhimanyu and Shirley will be something to look out for in the film.

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty is seen donning a saree, going completely de-glam, and will be seen in a role that she is never done before.

The massy action entertainer will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:50 PM IST