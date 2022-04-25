Watch: New video of Ranbir Kapoor from Manali during 'Animal' shoot goes viral

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna commenced the shoot of their upcoming film 'Animal' in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, last week.

Several photos of Ranbir and Rashmika from Manali have surfaced online. While not much has been revealed about the film yet, a few videos that have gone viral on the internet give a glimpse of the duo's look in 'Animal'.

In one of the viral videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, Ranbir can be seen sitting on the front seat of an SUV, with another man on the driver's seat and a man on the back seat. They seem to be leaving a hotel located amid the hills.

Take a look at the video here:

In another video, which has now been shared by several fanpages, Ranbir can be seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and sporting a clean shaven look. Rashmika, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an off-white saree with red border.

The two were seen shooting in the middle of the road with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Ranbir, who tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, jetted off to Manali to commence the shoot of the film, soon after his wedding.

Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani of Cine1Studios.

