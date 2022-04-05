Watch: Netizens slam Shilpa Shetty, Badshah for ‘disrespecting’ Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

A section of netizens are furious over Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s treatment at 'India's Got Talent'.

The reality show which comprises of Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and Kirron Kher on the judging panel, saw Harnaaz appear as guest.

As the crowned beauty approached the trio to greet them, Badshah jokes, "Yeh koi teesra banda aaya Chandigarh se."

Shilpa, who hugged Harnaaz said that after so many years someone's bagged the title.

As the video surfaced online, scores of netizens slammed Shilpa and Badshah for ‘disrespecting’ and giving ‘fake expressions’ while meeting Harnaaz.

One user wrote, "What's wrong with them?? Seriously dude it's clearly visible that they are giving fake expression...”

"These judges lack basic manners... So fake and non-interested... Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz... Desh ka naam kia hai... Koi respect kuch nhi... Shameful...” added another.

Another user commented, "This girl did so much for the country, brought back the crown after 21 years. And look at the judges’ reaction, it looks so fake and they seems not at all interested to greet and meet her."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandhu is the third winner of the title from India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively.

Sandhu has previously won the Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and Miss Diva Universe 2021 titles. She has also acted in Punjabi films such as "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange."

With Harnaaz winning the 70th edition of Miss Universe, India now has 10 title wins at the Big Four international beauty pageants.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:45 AM IST