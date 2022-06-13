Watch: Netizens call Varun Dhawan a ‘pure soul’ after he meets and hugs a differently-abled fan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' was recently spotted meeting a differently-abled fan at an event.

In a video surfaced on social media, Varun can be seen hugging the wheel-chair bound fan, who then kisses the actor on his cheek.

Watch the video below.

As the clip went viral, scores of netizens lauded the actor for his kind gesture.

Earlier, Varun promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother.

Varun replied to a fan who asked for help alleging she and her mother are facing domestic abuse from her father.

The 'Badlapur' star assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter.

The user wrote: "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

She detailed her father's abusive nature in other tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours.

Varun noticed the fan's tweet and responded to it.

He wrote: "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities."

Raj Mehta's directorial 'JugJugg Jeeyo', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The family entertainer will hit the theatres on June 24.

The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.