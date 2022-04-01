Watch: Mike Tyson completes dubbing for Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set to feature in Dharma Productions' much-anticipated film 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception.

In the latest development, the production house announced on their official social media handles that Mike Tyson has completed his dubbing for 'Liger'.

The makers also shared a video in which Mike Tyson says, "Thank you very much for being kind to me. I'm very grateful."

According to media reports, the boxing legend will make a cameo appearance in the climax portions of the film.

'Liger' is Vijay Deverakonda's debut Bollywood project. The Puri Jagannath directorial is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film 'The Hangover' and its 2011 sequel 'The Hangover Part II'. He has also starred in 'Ip Man 3', the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.

Vijay will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes in 'Liger'.

The film will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on August 25, 2022.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:20 PM IST