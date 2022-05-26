e-Paper Get App

Watch: Malaika Arora trolled for her ‘tacky’ outfit at Karan Johar’s birthday party

The red carpet event saw celebrities literally putting their best foot forward. The party theme was black and bling.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

The red carpet event saw celebrities literally putting their best foot forward. The party theme was black and bling.

The bash was topped up by a lavish dinner spread crafted by celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand. The party setup was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has created the sets of films such as 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Arriving in style was the ever so stylish Malaika Arora, who opted for a satin green co-ord set paired with a pink bralette. She accessorised her ensemble with hot pink pumps and a silver purse. Check out her look below.

(Photos by Viral Bhayani)

Read Also
Karan Johar's 50th B'Day Bash: From Vicky-Katrina to Saif-Kareena, B-town couples arrive in style
article-image

Unfortunately, the diva was brutally trolled for her choice of couture. Here are some of the comments seen on social media.

Read Also
In Pics: From Kajol to Rani Mukerji, B-town's hottest celebs attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer', alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

According to media reports, Malaika will be gracing the seventh season of Karan Johar's popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Read Also
Photos: Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in skimpy swimsuit; sets the internet ablaze
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: Malaika Arora trolled for her ‘tacky’ outfit at Karan Johar’s birthday party

RECENT STORIES

RS polls: NCP's Praful Patel to file Rajya Sabha nomination on May 30

RS polls: NCP's Praful Patel to file Rajya Sabha nomination on May 30

Navjot Singh Sidhu to work as clerk in Patiala jail for 90 rupees a day

Navjot Singh Sidhu to work as clerk in Patiala jail for 90 rupees a day

ED files charge sheet against Congress' DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

ED files charge sheet against Congress' DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

India's Murali Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in International Jumping Meeting in Greece

India's Murali Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in International Jumping Meeting in Greece

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual pay soars 43% touches Rs 71.02 cr: Report

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual pay soars 43% touches Rs 71.02 cr: Report