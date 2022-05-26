Watch: Malaika Arora trolled for her ‘tacky’ outfit at Karan Johar’s birthday party

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

The red carpet event saw celebrities literally putting their best foot forward. The party theme was black and bling.

The bash was topped up by a lavish dinner spread crafted by celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand. The party setup was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has created the sets of films such as 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Arriving in style was the ever so stylish Malaika Arora, who opted for a satin green co-ord set paired with a pink bralette. She accessorised her ensemble with hot pink pumps and a silver purse. Check out her look below.

(Photos by Viral Bhayani)

Unfortunately, the diva was brutally trolled for her choice of couture. Here are some of the comments seen on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer', alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

According to media reports, Malaika will be gracing the seventh season of Karan Johar's popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.