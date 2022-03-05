Watch: Makers of Prabha-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' release behind the scenes video ahead of its release

'Radhe Shaym' is one of the most awaited movies of this season. The movie has made everyone go crazy with its recently released trailer and the songs. The makers are leaving no chance to bring the best impression of the film. The makers bring the behind-the-scenes video for the audience to get a tour of the amazing journey of the film.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming Indian period romantic drama 'Radhe Shaym' is the most celebrated film the audience are eagerly waiting for. The film celebrates the journey of love and destiny where superstar Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palmist.

Moreover, the makers are putting up all the possible efforts to bring the audience closer to this cinematic wonder. Recently, the makers released the making video of the film that captured the glimpse of the behind-the-camera moments the team had while shooting the film.

The video goes through the amazing foreign location where the film is been shot with the challenges the team has faced while shooting. It showed the dedication of the team to recreate Europe in India which was stopped due to the pandemic.

Everything about the film is huge, from sets to its musical composition. Take a tour of this video, to experience the wonder of 'Radhe Shyam'.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:38 PM IST