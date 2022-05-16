Watch: Makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' introduce Neetu-Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's characters

The makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' introduced the characters of Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the film.

Ahead of the trailer release of the much-awaited film, the makers have shared short videos to introduce the characters.

In the first video, we have been introduced to Bheem, that is Anil Kapoor. The next video introduces us to Neetu Kapoor's character Geeta.

While Varun essays the role of Kuku, who is ‘dil se ameer’, Kiara will be seen as Naina in the film.

"Presenting the picture perfect parivaar! The countdown begins, let’s shower some love to this family and you’ll be meeting them soon enough! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas 24th June," the official social media handle of Dharma Productions shared along with the videos.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 24.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' went on floors in Chandigarh in December 2020. However, the shoot of the movie was halted several times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

