Watch: Makers of Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Kashmir Files' release second trailer ahead of film's release

The makers of 'The Kashmir Files' on Wednesday shared another trailer, just a few days ahead of the film's release.

Directed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 11, 2022.

The intriguing trailer takes the viewers through the lesser-known story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the union territory which happened in the early 1990s due to the Kashmir insurgency.

It also sheds light on the plight of the Hindus who were forced to leave their homeland.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the mass genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The exodus drama features an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

