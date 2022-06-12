Watch: Mahima Chaudhry joins Anupam Kher for photo shoot after recovering from breast cancer

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who recently opened up about battling breast cancer, joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a photoshoot, where she is seen with tears in her eyes and is followed by glimpses of her smiling and laughing.

Mahima recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam.

The clip shows a glimpse of Mahima in her post-cancer look and how she opted for a wig in later parts of the video.

Anupam wrote: "Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!" These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful."

'The Signature' is touted as a "beautiful story of a common man" and is helmed by Gajendra Ahire.