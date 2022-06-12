e-Paper Get App

Watch: Mahima Chaudhry joins Anupam Kher for photo shoot after recovering from breast cancer

Mahima recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who recently opened up about battling breast cancer, joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a photoshoot, where she is seen with tears in her eyes and is followed by glimpses of her smiling and laughing.

Mahima recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam.

The clip shows a glimpse of Mahima in her post-cancer look and how she opted for a wig in later parts of the video.

Anupam wrote: "Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!" These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful."

'The Signature' is touted as a "beautiful story of a common man" and is helmed by Gajendra Ahire.

Read Also
Watch: Mahima Chaudhry breaks down as she reveals her breast cancer diagnosis, Anupam Kher shares...
article-image
HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: Mahima Chaudhry joins Anupam Kher for photo shoot after recovering from breast cancer

RECENT STORIES

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital, condition stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital, condition stable

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of 3 devotees died due to heat at religious festival in...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of 3 devotees died due to heat at religious festival in...

India speedster Umran Malik deserves to play international cricket, says Dilip Vengsarkar

India speedster Umran Malik deserves to play international cricket, says Dilip Vengsarkar

Houses of two accused in blade attack case demolished on Sunday

Houses of two accused in blade attack case demolished on Sunday

Watch Video: Dasun Shanaka scores 54 off just 25 balls to power Sri Lanka's thrilling win over...

Watch Video: Dasun Shanaka scores 54 off just 25 balls to power Sri Lanka's thrilling win over...