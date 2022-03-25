Watch: 'Macha Macha' song from 'Dasvi' shows Abhishek Bachchan in quite a masala mood

Mumbai: The new song 'Macha Macha', featuring Abhishek Bachchan from the upcoming film 'Dasvi', which was unveiled on Friday, sets the mood right for entertainment.

'Macha Macha' sees Abhishek in quite a masala mood, as the politician-turned-prisoner shows off a few moves in front of his fellow 'qaidis' (inmates). The song perfectly captures the entertaining vibe of the film, with the actor twirling his signature mustache in total royal swag.

The film tells the story of an illiterate, 'bhrasht' (corrupt) and bombastic 'neta' (leader) who discovers the magic of education while trapped in jail.

What makes 'Macha Macha' even more enjoyable is a funky rap with a unique desi flavour.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track's lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar have lent their voice to the tune, with rap by Mellow D.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present 'Dasvi'.

A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, will streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

