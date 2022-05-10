Watch: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' makers drop unique teaser for second song ‘Mein Ki Karan’

Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated to hit the screen on 11th August 2022. Despite the release date being months away, the actor is dropping bits and pieces from the movie every now and then. From the first song ‘Kahani’ becoming a fan favorite to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' releasing its filter and later a separate podcast called #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan, the makers of the film sure know how to keep the audience in anticipation.

Recently, the makers of the film shared a snippet of the to be released song. In the video, we can see Sonu Nigam and Pritam Ji listening to a brief which is being given by Aamir Khan who is on the other side of the call. As Aamir says “Before you sing, remember your first love. When you first fell in love, what did you feel? How old were you then? That's the moment!”.

Taking the video to the social media, @aamirkhanproductions uploaded the video and captioned it as “Sonu Nigam, Pritam and Amitabh are gearing up to take you back to your memories of your #FirstLove ! Dont miss #MainkiKaraan on Red FM at 9am on 12th May. 10am on all platforms."

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', is gearing up to release all his songs. The star believes that with time, people have stopped listening to songs as they have begun watching them in music videos, and here is why the team of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is keen on releasing audio versions of songs instead of visual versions.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

