Watch: Kriti Sanon sings title song of 'Raabta' as the film completes 5 years

Kriti also remembered his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is also a great singer. Recently, she posted a video of herself singing the title track of her film 'Raabta' which completed five years on Thursday.

Thanking the team of 'Raabta', Kriti also expressed gratitude towards director Dinesh Vijan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the post.

She wrote, "मेहरबानी जाते जाते मुझपे कर गया गुज़रता सा लमहा एक दामन भर गया This one was special in many ways.. A film full for memories. . 💖 A journey close to my heart.. And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo ❤️ #5YearsOfRaabta P.S. Excuse the singing, emotions are pure! 🙉🫶🏻 Video credit : @amarkaushik.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with Prabhas along with an unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.

