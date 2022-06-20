e-Paper Get App

Watch: Kriti Sanon shares her favourite workouts as she begins her week on an inspirational note

Kriti will be next seen in 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath', 'Bhediya', and 'Shehzada'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image

Kriti Sanon is the leading lady of the industry today who not only has the fans hooked to her films but also her social media where she is often seen dropping workout motivation for them.

Taking to her social media, Kriti had the perfect inspiration for her fans to kickstart the new week as she shared a video of her doing her favourite workouts.

She wrote, "Exercises I love! ❤️ (Maybe because i do them well 🤪🤣) What’s your favourite exercise?? P.S. Posting the ones i Hate soon! 😂 any guesses? @karansawhney11 @thetribeindia"

The stunning actress is still winning accolades for her performance in 'Mimi', where she also started her journey with fitness so religiously and decided to invest in her fitness community with four trainers, The Tribe.

On the work front, the actress is busy ruling the industry with one of the most massive lineups in her kitty including varied genre films like 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath', 'Bhediya', 'Shehzada' along with Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

