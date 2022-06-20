Watch: Kriti Sanon shares her favourite workouts as she begins her week on an inspirational note

Kriti Sanon is the leading lady of the industry today who not only has the fans hooked to her films but also her social media where she is often seen dropping workout motivation for them.

Taking to her social media, Kriti had the perfect inspiration for her fans to kickstart the new week as she shared a video of her doing her favourite workouts.

She wrote, "Exercises I love! ❤️ (Maybe because i do them well 🤪🤣) What’s your favourite exercise?? P.S. Posting the ones i Hate soon! 😂 any guesses? @karansawhney11 @thetribeindia"

The stunning actress is still winning accolades for her performance in 'Mimi', where she also started her journey with fitness so religiously and decided to invest in her fitness community with four trainers, The Tribe.

On the work front, the actress is busy ruling the industry with one of the most massive lineups in her kitty including varied genre films like 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath', 'Bhediya', 'Shehzada' along with Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.