Watch: Kriti Sanon makes a stylish appearance as she steps out in her Rs 2.4 crore car

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently busy with back-to-back projects, had gifted herself a swanky car after the success of her film ‘Mimi’ last year.

Kriti was seen at Maddock office in Mumbai as she stepped out in the same car, which is a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth over Rs 2.4 crore.

For her meeting, Kriti wore a black t-shirt and shorts, keeping her look chic and simple. Check out the video below.

Kriti recently bagged Best Actress Award at IIFA 2022.

After winning the award, Kriti shared a series of photos with her trophy and wrote, " "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I'm so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!."

Kriti won the award for her role as a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front again, Kriti Sanon is super busy with massive films like ‘Adipurush’, 'Ganapath', 'Bhediya' and 'Shehzada'.