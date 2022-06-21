Watch: Kiara Advani sings 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song 'Nain Ta Heere', shares video

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is not only a remarkable actor but also an impressive singer. Giving a glimpse into her singing talent, Kiara hummed her latest 'jugJugg Jeeyo' song 'Nain Ta Heere', which is creating a buzz across the internet.

Kiara also dropped her version of the love ballad on social media.

Emerging as one of the most loved and bankable stars, Kiara has carved her place amongst the top most stars of Bollywood with an impressive streak of successful films delivering noteworthy performances back to back.

Post the remarkable run of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at the box office, Kiara is now eyeing the magnanimous collection of 'JugJugg Jeeyo', which is expected to break her earlier records.

After 'JugJugg Jeeyo', Kiara will resume shoot for S Shankar's next, while gearing for her third release of the year 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Along with an interesting lineup of a few unannounced projects, Kiara is set to rule the industry marking a new era in Bollywood.