Watch: 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Raveena Tandon gets mobbed by fans as she visits Gaiety Galaxy

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is currently enjoying the success of her latest film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. She Raveena essays the role of Ramika Sen in the film.

On Saturday, the actress visited Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai, to see the reaction of 'KGF 2'. Several videos and pictures of Raveena outside the theatre have gone viral.

Raveena was showered with love and in the viral videos, fans can be seen arounf her car as they screamed her name. Fans went crazy as they mobbed the actresses' car. She can also be seen interacting with her fans.

Check out the video here:

Last week, Raveena's co-star Sanjay Dutt had also visited Gaiety Galaxy.

'KGF: Chapter 2', which was released on April 14, has successfully managed a monstrous opening and is currently breaking earth-shattering records.

Sanjay Dutt, who slipped into the skin of ‘Adheera’, has managed to impress the audience with its villainous aura and invincible individuality. Fans are also applauding actor Yash for his remarkable performance in the film.

Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:04 PM IST