Watch 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Trailer: Shreyas Talpade brings forth the untold story of oldest IPL cricketer Pravin Tambe

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is all set to bring the story of cricketer Pravin Tambe on screen with the biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'.

Entertaining, thrilling and emotionally stirring just like cricket, the biopic will give audiences a unique insight into the life and passion of the leg spinner Pravin who made his debut in first class cricket for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

The trailer opens with Team India coach Rahul Dravid saying that people often ask him about legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly, but he wants everyone to know the inspiring story of Pravin Tambe.

As the trailer proceeds, audiences get a glimpse of Pravin's struggle as a middle-class man with dreams of playing for the national cricket team.

Shreyas had earlier said that it was an honour for him to essay the role of Pravin Tambe on screen. "I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched and inspired by it," he said.

The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' is directed by Jayprad Desai, and is set to release on April 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:41 AM IST