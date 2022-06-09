Watch: Kartik Aaryan shares BTS video of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

The title track of Kartik Aaryan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ took the nation by storm, inspiring millions of reels across the globe. Kartik, who proved to be an audience favourite hands down and gave Bollywood its first blockbuster post pandemic, had the nation dancing to his tune with the track.

The title track has been trending ever since the day of its launch and became a huge rage also contributing to the success of the film.

Earlier today, Kartik posted behind-the-scenes footage of the song, where he is seen rehearsing the choreography and nailing the hook step that made the nation go ZigZag.

Kartik wrote along with the video, “A little BTS from the song that compelled the nation to go #ZigZag and gave me so so much ❤️🤙🏻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title Track still TRENDING since the day it dropped.”

The Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.