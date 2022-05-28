Watch: Kartik Aaryan creates a rage in Pune, fans throng mall and college to meet the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor

Riding on an all time high after delivering Bollywood's biggest opening of the year, Kartik Aaryan has been constantly rushing from one place to celebrating the success of his superhit, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with fans.

Recently, the actor went to Pune where he visited a college and interacted with students who also then performed for him. Kartik was seen grooving to his viral hookstep from the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track with the students.

Post the college, he also went to a grand mall in the city which was filled up from the ground floor till the third to the brim as fans came to meet the young superstar. He shared a video of the same, thanking Pune for the endless love as he wrote, "MAD MAD MAD PUNE #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 This Friday also Love you so much !!"

Kartik has cemented a place amongst the top names of Bollywood's A-league, leaving behind many as he single handedly revived Bollywood with the biggest opening of the year, pulling masses to the theatre finally.

Celebrating the super success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline for his fans.