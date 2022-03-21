Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys biryani with her team, says 'already planning for tomorrow's dessert'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a video on Instagram and revealed how she is beating her Monday blues.

In the video, the 'Jab We Met' actress can be seen enjoying scrumptious biryani with her team. While enjoying a plate of biryani, Bebo is also seen discussing desserts that she wants for tomorrow.

"Monday b̷l̷u̷e̷s̷ biryani 🥳😍🤤… Already planning tomorrow’s dessert," she captioned her post.

Check out her video here:

As soon as she shared the video, her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor commented, "I have missed this Biryani." Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis.

For those unversed, Kareena recently returned to Mumbai after enjoying a dreamy week-long vacation in the Maldives with her kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, Karisma and her kids, Kiaan and Samaira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut on Wednesday. The actress is set to star in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:41 PM IST