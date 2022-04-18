Watch: Karan Johar reveals how he got Mehendi all over his face at Alia-Ranbir's pre-wedding ceremony

Bollywood director Karan Johar who was present at the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, recalled an interesting debacle that took place at the couple's Mehendi ceremony.

In a clip shared by ColorsTV, Karan Johar, who was on the judging panel of 'India's Got Talent' said, "I want to say what happened with me at the Mehendi ceremony. I had applied Mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia will get married I'll apply Mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to Mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too."

"I applied Mehendi and then started wiping my sweat. I forgot there was Mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead, and face. I had to immediately wash it,” he added.

Karan further shared that Alia’s makeup artist Puneet B Saini helped him fix the mess. “Thank God she applied makeup or else it would look like someone had eaten betel leaf and...”

Earlier, Karan called Ranbir Kapoor as his "son-in-law" in an emotional post he penned while sharing the wedding pictures of Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Karan who mentored Alia Bhatt in her movie career took to his Instagram profile to reshare wedding pictures posted by Alia on social media.

"It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever! You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness," Johar wrote.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt had debuted in Karan Johar-directed 'Student of the Year' in the year 2012.

The wedding was an intimate affair held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is produced by Karan Johar. The pair first made their appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST