Watch: Kangana Ranaut jets off to London for 'Emergency' look test

Actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport as jetted off to London for the look test of 'Emergency'.

The 'Dhaakad' actress, who is often seen rocking traditional outfits with utmost panache, ditched her saree for once and made heads turn with her airport ensemble.

She looked like a total boss lady in a blue shirt and skirt, complete with a white overcoat and a brown handbag.

A few days back, she shared a photo from her office and wrote, "Marching on... Preproduction day in the office #Emergency."

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

Even though the film was much hyped ahead of its release, it failed to impress the audience and drastically tanked at the box office.