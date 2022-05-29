Watch: Kangana Ranaut jets off to Delhi for recce of her next directorial 'Emergency'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Sunday, Kangana was spotted at Mumbai airport as jetted off to Delhi for the reccee of 'Emergency'.

The 'Dhaakad' actress, who is often seen rocking traditional outfits with utmost panache, once again made heads turn with her airport ensemble.

She opted for a peach saree and completed her look with a pearl necklace black sunglasses and a matching handbag.

A few days back, she shared a photo from her office and wrote, "Marching on... Preproduction day in the office #Emergency."

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

However, the film drastically failed at the box office.