e-Paper Get App

Watch: Kangana Ranaut jets off to Delhi for recce of her next directorial 'Emergency'

Kangana has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Sunday, Kangana was spotted at Mumbai airport as jetted off to Delhi for the reccee of 'Emergency'.

The 'Dhaakad' actress, who is often seen rocking traditional outfits with utmost panache, once again made heads turn with her airport ensemble.

She opted for a peach saree and completed her look with a pearl necklace black sunglasses and a matching handbag.

A few days back, she shared a photo from her office and wrote, "Marching on... Preproduction day in the office #Emergency."

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

However, the film drastically failed at the box office.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' sells only 20 tickets across India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: Kangana Ranaut jets off to Delhi for recce of her next directorial 'Emergency'

RECENT STORIES

Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing

Nepal: Tara Air flight with 22 onboard, including 4 Indians, goes missing

Russian President Putin warns France, Germany over arms supplies to Ukraine

Russian President Putin warns France, Germany over arms supplies to Ukraine

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek finds focus at French Open amid 31-match run

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek finds focus at French Open amid 31-match run

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

Riot police fired tear gas, pepper spray at Liverpool fans amid Champions League final stadium chaos...

Riot police fired tear gas, pepper spray at Liverpool fans amid Champions League final stadium chaos...